V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 59.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,043 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after acquiring an additional 839,726 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

VFC opened at $62.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

