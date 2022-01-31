Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vacasa.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Vacasa stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,492. Vacasa has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

