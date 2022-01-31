Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLY. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

VLY traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

