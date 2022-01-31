Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5,977.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,743,000 after acquiring an additional 795,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 285.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 118,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $92.71.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

