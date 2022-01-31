Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $409.84 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.