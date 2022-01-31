Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 52.7% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 307,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.09 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.18 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,914,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,768,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,284,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter.

