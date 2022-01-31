Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,667. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.18 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

