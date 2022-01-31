Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after buying an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after buying an additional 1,932,475 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $63,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after buying an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.02. 50,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,453. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

