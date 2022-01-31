Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Cut by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after buying an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,163,000 after buying an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $202.75 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.92 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.56.

