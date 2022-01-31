VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VAT Group from CHF 400 to CHF 440 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.00.

OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $39.03 on Monday. VAT Group has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $52.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

