VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VersaBank. in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VersaBank. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on VersaBank. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VBNK opened at $11.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. VersaBank. has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07.

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. VersaBank. had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Research analysts predict that VersaBank. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. VersaBank.’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

