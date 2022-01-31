Verso (NYSE:VRS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Get Verso alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verso by 563.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth about $507,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verso during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.