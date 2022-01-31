Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

VTNR stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.73. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

