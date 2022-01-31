VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VIA optronics stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.19.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VIA optronics by 49.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VIA optronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

