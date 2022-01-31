VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VIA optronics stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $187.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of -0.19.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million for the quarter.
About VIA optronics
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.