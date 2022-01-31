Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 4,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,574,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

