Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $53.89. Approximately 4,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,574,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
