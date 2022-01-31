Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 581,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 223,968 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

