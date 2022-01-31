Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.70.

HSY stock opened at $196.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,279 shares of company stock worth $5,351,797. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

