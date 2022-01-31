Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,588 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 13.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

