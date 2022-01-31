Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $66,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 336.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $39.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

