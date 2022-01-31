Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 41,479 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $1,581,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $224.74 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.40.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

