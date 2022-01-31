Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 10,724 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

