Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. 52,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a PE ratio of -128.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

