Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vimeo in a research note issued on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.06 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of VMEO opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,604,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

