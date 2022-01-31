Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.71.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379 over the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

