Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Virtus Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 168,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 917,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

