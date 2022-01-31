Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenir Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 89,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.90. 209,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,631,772. The stock has a market cap of $431.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.