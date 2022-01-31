Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

