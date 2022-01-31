W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 106.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 362,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $77.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.