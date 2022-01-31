Wasatch Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $669.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

