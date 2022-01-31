Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 20,453 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,453 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 83.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $120,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $95.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.91. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

