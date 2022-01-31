Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $316.94 on Monday. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $342.37 and its 200 day moving average is $365.98.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

