Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $279.30

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.30 and last traded at $279.30, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $275.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

