Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce sales of $319.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.79 million and the highest is $329.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WEBR shares. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

WEBR stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Weber has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.