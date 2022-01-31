WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Reduced by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $310,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,437,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.