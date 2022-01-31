Wedbush Weighs in on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $4.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 676,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 36,074 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $234,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.