Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: ZURVY):

1/21/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/13/2022 – Zurich Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. "

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.03. 66,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,275. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

