Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

1/25/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00.

1/18/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.50 to $11.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/7/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

PAA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.64. 23,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,900. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $11,718,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

