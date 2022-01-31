Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

1/25/2022 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $381.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $383.00 to $334.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $338.00 to $317.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $290.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $325.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $372.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $370.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

1/10/2022 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $372.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $375.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

12/9/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ISRG opened at $271.79 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.39 and a 200-day moving average of $341.40.

Get Intuitive Surgical Inc alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.