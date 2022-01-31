Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDonald’s (MCD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) recently:

1/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – McDonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

1/26/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $293.00.

1/19/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $284.00 to $287.00.

1/14/2022 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – McDonald’s was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $232.00.

12/30/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – McDonald’s was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/15/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $298.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $256.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.38. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,556 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,496,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

