Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $720.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $785.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $695.00.

1/13/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2022 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00.

12/30/2021 – O’Reilly Automotive had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $640.00 to $700.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $649.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $669.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $710.86.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $43,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

