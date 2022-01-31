Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000.
Shares of OPAD opened at 3.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.17. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.
Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Offerpad Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
