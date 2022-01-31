Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Shares in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,000.

Shares of OPAD opened at 3.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.17. Offerpad has a 12 month low of 2.96 and a 12 month high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

