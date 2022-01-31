Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 536,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSR stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Profile

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

