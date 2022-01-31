Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) by 105.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

SVFB opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

