Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.96 Million Stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAC. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ NDAC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

