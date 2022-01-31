Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $7.65 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 760,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth $87,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $115,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $119,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth $291,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

DCRC opened at $13.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.