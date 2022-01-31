Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,881,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Roth CH Acquisition IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000.

Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

