Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.16.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

