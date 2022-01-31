WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Buys $104,400.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.03.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,127,000 after buying an additional 299,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WesBanco by 171.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 115,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,221,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,676 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

