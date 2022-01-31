Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $120,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

WEA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,931. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.