Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 92.3% in January

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2,634.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

